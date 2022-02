Flashback, 1998: Over 4,000 fans flooded into Hillcrest’s Shumate Stadium for the district game between the unbeaten Hornets and the unbeaten Jefferson City Jays. It is still the largest crowd to attend a football game at Hillcrest. The staff of HTV Magazine hustled all night to cover every aspect of the game on Friday night, and this special edition was edited and ready to show to the student body three days later on Monday, November 2.