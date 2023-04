Hillcrest graduate Jessica Larson is a comedy writer in Hollywood. She tells Emily Clotfelter about her journey from Springfield to LA, from being a “food-grabber” to having a place in the writers’ room for “Single Drunk Female,” a comedy on Freeform and Hulu. Her advice to “always do the scary thing” is just part of this far-ranging conversation about making connections, and the decisions that led her to a career she once only dreamed of.