Jaela Burris, former host of the “Table Talk” pod and now a J student at Mizzou, joins Abi and Emily for a look back at pop culture in 2023. It is a wide-ranging discussion about “Trolls 3,” celebs with horse teeth veneers, Ariana starring in “Wicked” and Ariana being a little wicked, Gypsy Blanchard, and of course, Taylor conquers the world.