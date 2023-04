Abi and Emily are on their own this episode. (Coach Davis is away so the kids will play) Kylie and Timothee are together, but Taylor and Joe are not? For dances, make sure you have a friend with a vanity, and don’t get too attached to Tik Tok. Yes, the girls are back, and drinking more diet DP than ever, on an interesting, Abi-edited edition of caffeinated.