Growing Up Behind Bars

From 1996, a Special Edition of HTV Magazine that examined teenagers involved in crime. Anchored by Leslie Johnson, the show featured an inside look at the juvenile detention center in Springfield, and a visit to the Jefferson City Correctional Center, once called the “bloodiest 47 acres in America.” The show includes interviews with two men who committed murders when they were teenagers, as well as law enforcement authorities and experts who talk about battlling the growing problem of crime among teenagers 27 years ago.