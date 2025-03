In this edition of HTV Magazine, we get reactions to the proposed TikTok ban, hear from a first generation college student, visit with the Nationally award winning Ozark Cheer team, see what it takes to be in a community theater production, and learn about the Biomedical Pathway at Hillcrest. Plus, we have a special Vlog from the Lady Hornets basketball team and a commentary on AI and art. Hosted by Braylon Menifee and Alyssa Brison.