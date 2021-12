The latest HTV Magazine is anchored by Lily Eisold and Molly Blair. Stories include a look at how the bus driver shortage is impacting the Springfield school district, a man who flies a parachute plane, “Bradyland” is coming to an end, the tiny houses that are providing homes for the homeless, and a commentary about an uncertain future. All that and our “mini-doc” as a Hillcrest counselor tells us in his own words about the harrowing challenges he overcame in the first years of his life.