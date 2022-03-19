HTV Magazine 262

Becky Gardner and Chloe Sutherland anchor the latest “HTV Magazine.” Jaela Burris looks at the reliability of social media apps when it comes to accurate war information. Makayla DeLoach checks out a classic car museum, and Zao Shatto takes us to the Zenith Climbing Center. In our “Short Doc” segment, the president of “Me Too Springfield” recalls her own sexual assault and discusses her activism. Those stories and more, including a new commentary by Emelie Ampf, in our second show for the month of March.