The final HTV of the school year is anchored by Jaela Burris and Myra Ieru. Stories include a visit to the “Hive of the Ozarks,” a profile of a Hillcrest student already working in construction on the HHS campus, a vlog about the recent Buzz-A-Thon, a commentary, and more stories by teens, for teens, as our 32nd year comes to a close.