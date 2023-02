A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the “new” Hillcrest, and HTV was there to cover it. We also had a crew at the MLK Day march in downtown Springfield. Other stories this month include a new location for a popular choice program, how the Youth Connect Center is providing a safe place for teens in need, a powerful short doc about trafficking, and we lighten things up with a humorous look at Valentines Day. Anchors by Jack Daugherty and Lauren Jackson.