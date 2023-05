Our last show of the ’22-’23 school year is anchored by Lily Eisold and Audrey Holmes. See stories about a unique fundraiser at Hillcrest, the new competitive fishing team on the Hill, an 18 year old who takes to the sky, and a new Short Doc about Tracen Tate’s year of self-improvement, one pound at a time. Those stories and more on the May edition of “HTV Magazine.”