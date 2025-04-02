HTV Magazine 283 Broadcast I Takeover

This is the first show featuring stories produced by some of the 2024-25 Broadcast I staff anchored by Lyric Scott and Talon Wells. Students cover the ways the Northside community rallied around a beloved Coach after an accident, a Hillcrest student who will compete in the Miss Teen Missouri pageant, the Northside Strings program, a senior who is starting her own photography business, OTC’s Middle College, sophomore basketball stand-out Kyrese Simpson, and a look behind the scenes at The Springfield Little Theater’s production of The Waitress.