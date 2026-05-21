HTV Magazine 291 Showcase Sponsor Show

The last HTV Magazine of the 2025-26 school year is full of fun and silly features and showcases our sponsors who help keep our program running. We produced segments like Blind-Folded Basketball, What’s in the Box, a music video, a fake infomercial, a highlight reel from the track season, a chase scene, a story on physical media, plus 5 ways we are getting around after losing our cars in the hail storm, and a senior sign-out montage. We feature our sponsors throughout the episode and see commercials from major donors like Keen Smiles Family Dental and John’s Heating and Air.