Justin Skinner: We Fail, We Learn

We start our sixth season of “Bay 11” with guest Justin Skinner, author and host of the “Professional Failure” podcast. The 2004 HHS grad tells Lauren Jackson why failure can be turned into such a positive thing in our lives, and why he chose it as the theme. Then two sisters who were both crowned queens at Hillcrest visit with Zao Shatto about the traditions of Homecoming week 30 years ago. Leah (Shows) Miller and Rachelle (Shows) Peak make us wonder, whatever happened to those Corvette convertibles?