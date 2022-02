Our “Table Talk” podcast is taken over by Haylyn, Holten, Caylee and Shelby, four tenth graders with their own spin. Topics include the state of teen fashion here on the north side of a midwestern town, Tik Tok addiction issues, and those ASMR sounds that help you go to sleep, or annoy you to no end. Then four music recommendations to round out a lively discussion by our first-time podcasters.