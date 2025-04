This short film placed 3rd in the nation at the 2025 Student Television Network Convention in the Crazy 8s Short Action Film category. Students had 8 hours to write, shoot and edit the film with the prompt: The Clock is Ticking. The crew consisted of senior Mya Frillman, and juniors Lauren Wilkinson, Maria Galloway, Melody Rea, Evelyn Montague, Haley Jantz, Kaiden Hopper, Titus Askins and McKinley Delong.