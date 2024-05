HTV alum Lindsey Michael has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she’s known as “the real life book reviewer.” She discusses her love of books, and building her brand. She also talks about her time on HTV, and how that experience helped her with her current social media success. Then Luke Sutherland and Lauren Melton, two HHS seniors, reflect on their days at Hillcrest, and offer advice to underclassmen. (Find Lindsey on Instagram: @thereallifebookreviewer)